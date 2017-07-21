Chippewa Falls family fights to keep health care affordable for son

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- As the battle over Obamacare continues, a family in Chippewa Falls said for them, and many others, affordable health care is a matter of life or death.



In many ways, two-and-a-half-year-old Max Kwosek is like most toddlers.



"He still manages to get into trouble and he still makes us laugh non-stop," his mom, Brooke, told News 18.



Like most parents, the Kwosek's worry about their son's health. But, with Max, they're concerned about more than skinned knees or broken bones.



"Max ended up having bacterial meningitis which resulted in a lot of complicated issues, including epilepsy, cerebral palsy and an immune disorder, which we found out later," Max's dad, Craig, said. "He was born a healthy little boy, and within the matter of 12 hours, we went from a healthy little boy to a boy that was nearly dead."



The Kwosek's said much of Max's life consists of weekly therapies and rehab, and the cost of those treatments can add up quick. They said small doses of Max's medicine run them hundred of dollars, and life-saving plasma treatments can cost as much as $40,000 a year.



"Without the Affordable Care Act, we probably would have met annual lifetime maximums already, which would basically force us to come up with the necessary funds to actually keep him healthy," Craig said.

That's why they're concerned about the on-going efforts in Washington to repeal Obamacare.



"While the Affordable Care Act isn't perfect, and no one is saying that it is, it does provide a tremendous security for all people," Craig said, especially when it comes to people with pre-existing conditions, like Max.

"Without that type of support, there's a large population that stands to really struggle," Craig said. "When you look at Max, it's not about politics. It's about taking care of the people in this country and the people that need it most."



Max's parents told News 18 they want to thank the people who donate their plasma and tell them their selflessness really is saving lives.



People in the Chippewa Valley can help people, like Max, by donating plasma at the American Red Cross Donor Center on Hamilton Avenue in Eau Claire, or at BioLife Plasma Services on Commonwealth Avenue in Eau Claire.