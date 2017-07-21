Bloomer students to receive free school supplies

Students at the School District of Bloomer won't have to make a back-to-school shopping list this year, thanks to community members and a generous donor.

School supplies for the elementary, middle and high school will be donated through a program called, "Stuff the Bus". The project allows community members to drop off donated school supplies at a yellow school bus, which will be parked outside various businesses around bloomer in August.

Any supplies still needed after that will be donated by an anonymous Bloomer resident.

Tony Hein, the organizer of "Stuff the Bus", has been putting on the program in Bloomer for the second summer in a row. He said it's great to see community members coming forward to help students get the supplies they need. He said many students in Bloomer find jobs close to home after graduating.

"We're trying to make the education here a little easier and give the kids what they need. A lot of these businesses look to these kids as they graduate to potentially become employees of their's. It's the right thing to do to be in a community that just does this because they can, it's really cool," Hein said.

Students will get all of their school supplies on the first day of school, either in the first class they have for the day or at their desks.

Hein said this isn't the first time the anonymous community member has helped students in Bloomer. He said the same man paid off all overdue lunch bills in the past as well.

Bloomer School District has approximately 1,300 students.