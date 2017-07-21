LATEST: Eau Claire man accused of taking nude photo of elderly resident strikes plea deal

Nathan Grommersch in court on February 27, 2017.
Eau Claire County (WQOW) - A former Eau Claire nursing home employee, who was accused of taking an inappropriate photo of an elderly resident, has agreed to a plea deal with the Eau Claire County District Attorney's Office.
Nathan Grommersch was charged after admitting to taking a picture of a Dove Healthcare-South resident, in her 90's, who had fallen asleep on a toilet with her genitals exposed.
On Thursday, Grommersch agreed to a plea deal with the district attorney's office to plead guilty to a felony count of capturing an intimate representation without consent and had another felony charged dropped.
If he meets certain requirements within 24 months, the felony charge will be changed to a misdemeanor on his record.
Among the requirements, Grommersch must:
- write a letter of apology to the victim's family
- perform 200 hours of community service
- never work in any health care or home care setting