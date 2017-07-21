LATEST: Eau Claire man accused of taking nude photo of elderly resident strikes plea deal

LATEST: Eau Claire man accused of taking nude photo of elderly r - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Eau Claire man accused of taking nude photo of elderly resident strikes plea deal

By Stephen Kelley, Evening Anchor
Nathan Grommersch in court on February 27, 2017. Nathan Grommersch in court on February 27, 2017.

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - A former Eau Claire nursing home employee, who was accused of taking an inappropriate photo of an elderly resident, has agreed to a plea deal with the Eau Claire County District Attorney's Office.

Nathan Grommersch was charged after admitting to taking a picture of a Dove Healthcare-South resident, in her 90's, who had fallen asleep on a toilet with her genitals exposed.

On Thursday, Grommersch agreed to a plea deal with the district attorney's office to plead guilty to a felony count of capturing an intimate representation without consent and had another felony charged dropped.

If he meets certain requirements within 24 months, the felony charge will be changed to a misdemeanor on his record.

Among the requirements, Grommersch must:

  • write a letter of apology to the victim's family
  • perform 200 hours of community service
  • never work in any health care or home care setting

