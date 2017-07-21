3 prison staff hurt in attack by inmate in Oshkosh

Oshkosh (AP) -- Corrections officials say three security employees are recovering following an attack by an inmate at the state prison in Oshkosh.
The Wisconsin Department of Corrections says the attack happened Thursday evening at the medium-security Oshkosh Correctional Institution.
Injuries to two of the three employees were severe enough that they were taken to the hospital for treatment. In addition to an internal investigation, corrections officials notified Oshkosh police.
