Replica of Vietnam Veterans Memorial on display in Rothschild

Rothschild (WAOW) -- A replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial is on display in Rothschild in a tribute that continues through Sunday.

Listing the names of more than 58,000 soldiers and Marines who died during the more than decade-long war that ended in 1975, the American Veterans Traveling Tribute Vietnam Wall is set up at Wausau Homes.

"It's a very good thing. Very, very good to see fallen veterans, people who sacrificed their lives for our freedom," said Earl Heil, a Kronenwetter Vietnam-era veteran who visited the black wall Friday.

It's a replica of the memorial in Washington, D.C., that was dedicated in 1982.

There are activities planned for Friday, Saturday and Sunday:

FRIDAY, JULY 21

· Police, Fire, K9, SWAT, and Bomb Squad Vehicles on Display

· 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Wausau Homes Open House

SATURDAY, JULY 22

· National Guard Vehicles on Display

· 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Wausau Homes Open House

· 12 p.m. - Color Guard

· 1:30 p.m. - Adventures in the Spirit Creativity Ministry

· 3 p.m. - Motorcycle Ride of Honor

· 8:30 p.m. - Candlelight Vigil

SUNDAY, JULY 23

·National Guard Vehicles on Display

·10 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Church Service

·11 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Wausau Homes Open House · 12 p.m. - Color Guard

· 2:30 p.m. - Closing Ceremonies with Echo Taps and Balloon Release

As Newsline 9 reported earlier, Wausau Homes President Jay Schuette came up with the idea to bring the wall to central Wisconsin.

"There's a lot of people that are connected to Vietnam in some way, shape or form still dealing with the experience," he said.