Guns N' Roses schedule Milwaukee tour stop

Milwaukee (WISN) -- Guns N' Roses have scheduled a Milwaukee stop on their "Not in This Lifetime" tour to celebrate their three decades since hitting the worldwide music scene.
The North American leg of the tour kicks off July 27 in St. Louis after selling out at venues across the United Kingdom and Europe.
The Milwaukee stop at the BMO Harris Bradley Center is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 7.
A limited number of presale tickets for the show go on sale Thursday, July 27 at noon using the code "comeback." Regular tickets go on sale the following day at 10 a.m.
