Park staff: Keep an ear towards storm warning in Eau Claire Co.

Eau Claire County (WQOW) -- They may be singing "Rain, Rain Go Away," but it's not enough to keep many campers away.



Staff at Coon Fork Lake County Park told News 18 they're almost all booked up despite brewing storm.



While the campgrounds are staying open, staff are asking guests to listen up for severe storms and tornado warnings. The park will ring the sirens if a warning is declared, but not for a storm watch.



Campers are advised to take shelter, or head into town if the storms start getting strong.



"Just keeping an eye on the sky," Tess Gugel, an Eau Claire County Park Ranger told News 18. "If it looks dark and you're thinking about taking a boat out, you might want to rethink that or even come up here and ask us. High winds can knock some branches down or even take awnings off, but you know, taking care of your people over your property is more important."



On the other side of the county, News 18 reached out to Country Jam staff and the Eau Claire Sheriff's Department as campers prepare for their night, but we did not hear back.