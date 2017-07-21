Matt Tolan talks about winning Wisconsin State Amateur, and what's ahead

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Late Thursday afternoon, Eau Claire's Matt Tolan was celebrating a win in his debut at the Wisconsin State Amateur. He returned home later that evening. By Friday, he enjoying the win, and was already looking ahead.



It's been a great summer for Tolan, which included advancing at a U.S. Open Local Qualifier, and a solid showing at a U.S. Open Sectional Qualifier.



"For sure that gives me confidence," Tolan says, "and I mean even at the State Match Play, I made it to the semifinal match, and lost that match, unfortunately, but that gave me confidence that I could play with the best amateurs in Wisconsin, so for sure, it gives me a lot of confidence going forward."



Tolan says it's starting to sink in that he's the Wisconsin State Amateur Champion, but he's already looking ahead.



"I'm enjoying the win right now, for today," says Tolan, "but I gotta get prepared for the U.S. Am qualifier in two days, so I really gotta focus on continuing doing my strategy and taking one shot at a time and letting the bad holes go, and knowing that I can play with the best."