UW-Eau Claire researchers head back to Lithuania to continue research

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Last year researchers from UW-Eau Claire made groundbreaking discoveries overseas that had been hidden for years, and now they are headed back in hopes of uncovering more mysteries.

Researchers from around the world, as well as some from UW-Eau Claire, flocked to Lithuania last year and uncovered a 100 foot tunnel made by 80 Jewish prisoners who tried to escape during World War II. The work of the UW-Eau Claire researchers was spotlighted on a PBS special.



Now they are returning to continue their research, focusing on what happened to the Jewish community during World War II. Richard Mataitis is one of the student-researchers going on the trip.

"I really wanted to interact with people outside of the country as well as learn about the Jewish culture and their past," Mataitis told News 18. "A lot has changed in Lithuania, there used to be a very large pronounced Jewish population within the country and now its decimated to just a very very small percent of the population."

The team will be overseas for three weeks. When they return they hope to share their findings at conferences and in classrooms.