LATEST: Dunn Co. dairy farm reissued permit to allow for cow expansion

Rock Creek (WQOW) - A decision has been made on the controversial Rock Creek dairy farm expansion in Dunn County.

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources made a final determination to reissue the Wisconsin Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit to Cranberry Creek Dairy. The permit is effective July 21, 2017 and expires June 30, 2022.

News 18 first reported in September 2016 when the owner, Jeremy Radle, wanted to expand the farm's herd from around 1,300 to 5,000 cows, as well as make additions to barns, feed storage and waste storage facilities.

The proposed expansion came with opposition during several public hearings in 2016 and early 2017. News 18 previously reported some residents were concerned about waste runoff into nearby creeks and contamination to their wells.