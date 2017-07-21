UW-Eau Claire geology professor explains Antarctica iceberg break implications

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- If Delaware broke off from the United States it would make headlines. Now an iceberg the same size is floating in the Atlantic, but some scientists are saying there's little cause for concern just yet.

Earlier this month, a trillion-ton size iceberg broke off from the Antarctic Peninsula.

News 18 spoke with glacier geology expert and UW-Eau Claire professor Dr. Kent Syverson Friday about the break off. Dr. Syverson said there isn't proof to say this break was caused by global warming, or by human-induced climate change.

The biggest concern a break off like this, scientists say, is changing the sea level. Dr. Syverson also put a lid on this concern, saying the Larsen Ice Shelf is already at sea level, essentially already floating on top of the water. So as it breaks off in to the ocean, it's not really adding any mass to the water, causing it to change levels.

The break off was spotted by satellite imaging, which hasn't been around forever. Dr. Syverson said because of this, scientists can't say with certainty an ice split of this magnitude has not happened before. Dr. Syverson also said In the early 2000's a piece of Larsen B broke off, and in the 1990's the same happened to Larsen A. Syverson said what this means going forward is the big question, and whether or not this could lead to a catastrophic break of Larsen C.

According to Dr. Syverson, as break offs like this happen, it causes the glacier to try and fill in the space that broke off. If the ice that is on land begins to do so, it would begin pushing in to the water, causing sea levels to rise.

"In this Larsen Ice Shelf area, it's not draining enough ice that's on land to really make a global impact. But if this process were to accelerate in Greenland where most of the continental ice sheet is on land, then that contributes to sea level rise. If this process, if there was something that caused a catastrophic break up of disintegration of the East Antarctic ice sheet, that's located mainly on land as well. So the estimates are that if you melted all the Greenland and the East Antarctic ice sheet, that would lead to approximately a 30 meter rise in sea level. That's about 100 feet," said Dr. Syverson.

To put that in perspective, that would mean water level rising around every coastal city around the globe, putting them at risk of going underwater. Dr. Syverson said about 90 percent of the global population lives within 30 meters of sea level.

One theory Dr. Syverson explain relates this to the last Ice Age and the Younger Dryas theory. Following the Ice Age while the world was warming up, Dr. Syverson said Europe began experiencing a sudden cooling down. The theory suggests this is because, as icebergs began to melt, it caused cold fresh water to block warm ocean fronts from coming up from the south, and surrounding Europe. Some scientists theorize that, if the icebergs continue to melt away, it could lead to another ice age around Europe.

"The question is, do the contributions of carbon dioxide gas and methane gas kind of trump that, so that we're getting too warm for us to go back in to another ice age," Dr. Syverson said.

Dr. Syverson if people are concerned, the best thing to do is to look at your lifestyle, because "you do not get something for nothing."