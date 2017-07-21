NWL Friday: Express 4, Loggers 1

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Express gets a split of its home-and-home series with La Crosse, winning 4-1, Friday night at Carson Park.



Justin Evans snaps a scoreless tie by doubling in a pair of runs in the third inning, with Luke Bandy singling in two runs in the fifth.



Drew Gillespie gets the win for Eau Claire, pitching seven scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while striking out six and walking four.



