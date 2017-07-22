Eau Claire Fire Dept. investigates weekend house fire

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Eau Claire Fire Department was called to house fire on the 900 block of Summer Street in Eau Claire Saturday afternoon.



According to officials, crews responded shortly before 1:00 p.m. after residents reported fire in the attic of their single family home. Firefighters found flames near the rear of the home, but were able to contain the fire to that portion of the attic. They said the fire was under control within 30 minutes.



Authorities said no one had to be evacuated or relocated, and no one was injured during the call. The fire is now under investigation by the Eau Claire Fire Department.