1 person killed in Chippewa Co. crash

Chippewa County (WQOW) -- The Chippewa County Sheriff said one person was killed, and three others injured, after a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Colburn Saturday afternoon.



Authorities haven't identified the victim at this time, but they said he was a 46-year-old man from rural Chippewa Falls.



According to the Sheriff, the Department was called to a crash at the intersection of County Highway 'G' and 170th Avenue just after 12:30 p.m. They said the 46-year-old man was driving south on 'G' and when he passed through the intersection at 170th Avenue, he was hit by a west-bound vehicle that ran a stop sign.



Authorities said the two girls in the man's vehicle were injured and had to be air-lifted to the hospital, along with the driver of the vehicle that failed to stop. They said she was an 18-year-old from Curtis, Wisconsin.



The accident is now under investigation by the Chippewa County Sheriff's Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.



This is a developing story. Stay with News 18 for the latest information.