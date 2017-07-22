1 person killed in Chippewa Co. crash - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

1 person killed in Chippewa Co. crash

Posted:
By Claire Sarafin, Weekend Anchor, Reporter
Connect

Chippewa County (WQOW) -- The Chippewa County Sheriff said one person was killed, and three others injured, after a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Colburn Saturday afternoon. 

Authorities haven't identified the victim at this time, but they said he was a 46-year-old man from rural Chippewa Falls. 

According to the Sheriff, the Department was called to a crash at the intersection of County Highway 'G' and 170th Avenue just after 12:30 p.m. They said the 46-year-old man was driving south on 'G' and when he passed through the intersection at 170th Avenue, he was hit by a west-bound vehicle that ran a stop sign. 

Authorities said the two girls in the man's vehicle were injured and had to be air-lifted to the hospital, along with the driver of the vehicle that failed to stop. They said she was an 18-year-old from Curtis, Wisconsin. 

The accident is now under investigation by the Chippewa County Sheriff's Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 18 for the latest information.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.