UPDATE: Woman pulled from St. Croix river has died, authorities say

Polk County (WQOW) - Authorities have released more information about a drowning accident in the St. Croix River on Saturday.

Officials said Staci Marie Meehan, 40, from Balaton, Minn., has died after drowning in the St. Croix River over the weekend.

According to a press release, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said Meehan and family members were camping on an island on the Wisconsin side of the St. Croix River. Authorities said Meehan was walking in the river when she fell and went under.

Meehan was taken to an area hospital, where she died Sunday early morning.

Posted July 22, 2017 at 8:04 p.m.:

Polk County (WQOW) -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office said a 40-year-old woman was pulled from the St. Croix River Saturday afternoon and taken to the hospital, but they don't know her condition at this time.



Authorities said crews were called at about 1:30 p.m. for a possible drowning along the St. Croix River near the Osceola landing. They said Osceola Fire and Ambulance immediately responded to the location by boat.



When they got to the scene the victim had been located and CPR was already in progress. The woman was taken to the Osceola Medical Center and later air-lifted to Regions Hospital.



Officials believed the woman was camping with her family on an island on the Wisconsin side. They said the victim was walking in the river when she fell and went under the water. The victim is not being identified at this time and, again, her condition is unknown.



The Polk County Sheriff's Office said they were assisted at the scene by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the National Park Service, the Chicago County Sheriff's Office and the Washington County Sheriff's Office.