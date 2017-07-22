Woman pulled from St. Croix River, condition unknown

Polk County (WQOW) -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office said a 40-year-old woman was pulled from the St. Croix River Saturday afternoon and taken to the hospital, but they don't know her condition at this time.



Authorities said crews were called at about 1:30 p.m. for a possible drowning along the St. Croix River near the Osceola landing. They said Osceola Fire and Ambulance immediately responded to the location by boat.



When they got to the scene the victim had been located and CPR was already in progress. The woman was taken to the Osceola Medical Center and later air-lifted to Regions Hospital.



Officials believed the woman was camping with her family on an island on the Wisconsin side. They said the victim was walking in the river when she fell and went under the water. The victim is not being identified at this time and, again, her condition is unknown.



The Polk County Sheriff's Office said they were assisted at the scene by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the National Park Service, the Chicago County Sheriff's Office and the Washington County Sheriff's Office.