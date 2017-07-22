Eau Claire woman fulfills a dream at Country Jam

Many successful people will tell you, the key to getting past many of life's obstacles is never giving up. On Saturday, an Eau Claire woman who refuses to give up was given an opportunity to fulfill one of her dreams.

At only 38-years-old, Jennifer Guerts has had to overcome tremendous obstacles in her young life. Her multiple serious health issues like Spina bifida, congestive heart failure, and lymphedema have forced her to move into a nursing home. Jennifer uses a wheelchair, has weekly visits to Mayo Clinic Health System, and has been in and out of the hospital for many surgeries.

Even with all of those obstacles Jennifer's love of country music and Luke Bryan never wavered. She believes his music has carried her through the tough times.



On Saturday, not only did she get to see Bryan perform at Country Jam, she also was given the opportunity to meet the music star.

“It's the best thing in the world to able to meet him. I just, I love him so much, and to be able to do this is the greatest thing ever. Just the best ever, " Jennifer told News 18.

It was all made possible through a special request from the Mayo Clinic Health System's Urology Department. After hearing Jennifer's story, Country Jam responded by setting up the meeting and providing her with two general admission tickets.