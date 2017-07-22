Eau Claire Fire Dept. fights house fire in summer heat

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Eau Claire Fire and Rescue was called to the 3400 block of Melby Street Saturday evening and crews were greeted by flames and heavy smoke coming from the house.



Authorities say when they arrived, two sides of the two-story house were on fire and flames had spread to several locations. They said the fire damaged both floors of the home and residents will have to relocate, but luckily no one was hurt.



The Eau Claire Fire Department said the fire was out well before 8:30 p.m., but crews stayed on scene for a few hours to make sure it stayed out.



They told News 18 fighting fires on hot days like Saturday is extra difficult because crews get worn out much faster. That's why they rotate firefighters as much as possible to make sure no one overheats or becomes exhausted.



The cause of the Melby Street fire is under investigation.