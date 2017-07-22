Eau Claire's House of Rock has its "Last Call"

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- It's the end of an era for Eau Claire's House of Rock. The venue hosted its last concert Saturday night, going out with a bang.

“I thank God that he gave me the opportunity to have this place and to be here since ya know, 1990 and since 2000 of the House of Rock. Lot of awesome memories, " said House of Rock owner, Steven Geitz.

Geitz opened House of Rock in 2000, giving Eau Claire a special place to listen to local bands. House of Rock has had great customers flocking in since the beginning. But after 17 years, the House of Rock finally closed its doors, leaving community members feeling nostalgic and sad.



"It's been a blessing for me to actually get to be a musician and play out here, it's been awesome," ?Travis Rud , a long-time House of Rocker performer told News 18. "I absolutely love this place, it's extremely depressing actually to hear that it's closing.”

"We used to come to House of Rock all the time to see shows," James Peters, a House of Rock patron, said. "We were pretty heavy in the music scene back in the day, retired musicians and this was one of the hot spots of Eau Claire."

“This place has so much history. Its awesome," said Rud.

Over the years House of Rock has seen hundreds of bands of almost every genre. Hip hop, jazz, stand up, rock and burlesque groups have all performed on their stage.

To commemorate all their years of rock and roll the House of Rock organized two nights full of artists Friday and Saturday calling it "The Last Call."

“Just, ya know, getting all the old school bands from back in the day getting back together just to have this big bash, to ya know, say goodbye and all that. I love it. I love how they're doing this, this is great. It's gonna be chaotic I know that,” Rud said.

The local contractor who bought the House of Rock pans on turning it into two rent-able commercial buildings, as well as leasing apartments on the second floor.