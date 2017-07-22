Heavy police presence on Woodford Ct. in Eau Claire - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Heavy police presence on Woodford Ct. in Eau Claire

Posted:
By Claire Sarafin, Weekend Anchor, Reporter
Connect

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Eau Claire Police Department had multiple units respond to an apartment on Woodford Court Saturday night after reports came in of a man with a weapon. 

Authorities called the man extremely hostile and asked people to avoid the area. They even evacuated some neighbors from the apartment building. 

Officials were on the scene near Jeffers Road for several hours Saturday. 

**This is a developing story. Stay with News 18 for the latest information.**

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.