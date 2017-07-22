UPDATE: Eau Claire man shot, killed by police after standoff

UPDATE (WQOW)—A 59-year-old Eau Claire man was shot and killed by police after a tense armed standoff that started Saturday night and ended early Sunday morning. It happened on Woodford Court, on the city's northwest side.

At a Sunday morning press conference, Police Chief Gerald Staniszewski said the man was shot after he fired at police officers through a window of the residence. Police had spent several hours before that trying to negotiate with the man, to get him to surrender peacefully.

The victim's name has not yet been released, while family members are notified.

The officer, who fired the deadly shot, was identified as a sergeant with eight years of service.

The La Crosse Police Department has taken over the investigation. Wisconsin law requires an outside agency investigate all officer-involved shootings.

UPDATE (WQOW)—Eau Claire police will hold a news conference Sunday morning to release more information about a Saturday night incident on the north side of town that ended with another officer-involved shooting.

The incident began with reports of a man with a gun inside a residence on Woodford Court. Police evacuated nearby residents as they attempted to deal with the man for over five hours. It finally ended around 2:00 a.m.

UPDATE (WQOW) -- The Eau Claire Police Department said the emergency situation on Woodford Court in Eau Claire is resolved, as of early Sunday morning, and people who live in that area can return home.

Officers told News 18 the situation is under investigation and they will likely release more information on Sunday.



Authorities were called to a home on Woodford Court Saturday evening after reports came in of a man with a weapon. They remained on scene for several hours.



POSTED: SATURDAY, JULY 22 10:43 P.M.

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Eau Claire Police Department had multiple units respond to an apartment on Woodford Court Saturday night after reports came in of a man with a weapon.



Authorities called the man extremely hostile and asked people to avoid the area. They even evacuated some neighbors from the apartment building.

Officials were on the scene near Jeffers Road for several hours Saturday.



