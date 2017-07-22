UPDATE: ECPD says emergency situation on Woodford Ct. is resolved

UPDATE (WQOW) -- The Eau Claire Police Department said the emergency situation on Woodford Court in Eau Claire is resolved, as of early Sunday morning, and people who live in that area can return home.

Officers told News 18 the situation is under investigation and they will likely release more information on Sunday.



Authorities were called to a home on Woodford Court Saturday evening after reports came in of a man with a weapon. They remained on scene for several hours.



**This is a developing story. Stay with News 18 for the latest information.**

POSTED: SATURDAY, JULY 22 10:43 P.M.

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Eau Claire Police Department had multiple units respond to an apartment on Woodford Court Saturday night after reports came in of a man with a weapon.



Authorities called the man extremely hostile and asked people to avoid the area. They even evacuated some neighbors from the apartment building.

ECPD is responding to an emergency situation on Woodford Court. Please stay away from the area. More information later. — Eau Claire Police (@EauClairePD) July 23, 2017

Officials were on the scene near Jeffers Road for several hours Saturday.



**This is a developing story. Stay with News 18 for the latest information.**