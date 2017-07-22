NWL Saturday: Express 9, Larks 2

Bismarck, North Dakota (WQOW) -- Powered by a potent offense and a strong start from pitcher Ryan Zimmerman, the Express top the Larks 9-2 in Bismarck, winning two straight games for the first time since July 9th.

Northwoods League All-Star Zach Gilles continued his success at the plate, accounting for 2 hits, an RBI, and 3 runs, as the Eau Claire jumped out to a 5-1 lead. Zimmerman did the rest, striking out 6, and only yielding 1 run and 6 hits in 6 innings of work. The Express tacked on 4 insurance runs in the 9th to secure the win.

Eau Claire returns to Bismarck tomorrow for game two of their series. First pitch is at 3:05 P.M.