Volunteers help in Kenosha Co. flood cleanup effort

Kenosha County (WISN) -- Dozens of Kenosha county residents are answering a call to action. Volunteers showed up in droves Saturday morning for a community-wide flood clean-up effort.



The remnants of last week’s historic flood are still very visible in the town of Wheatland. Several volunteers showed up to a hair salon on Geneva Rd. to help Leah Rasmussen rip up the damaged floors.



“It’s wonderful, I’m going to cry,” said Rasmussen who lives and operates her business out of the home. “It’s wonderful, thank you,”



Roughly 75 volunteers gathered in nearby Silver Lake Saturday morning to start the clean-up. They went house to house helping their fellow neighbor however they could.



“People just step up when you need them to step up and this is the time,” said Allen Dunski, who helped organize the effort. “I am so proud, I mean this people are heroes, they are literally heroes right now,”



Dunski says his home was also affected by the flooding. He says he’s been working non-stop to fix the damage at his home and at other homes in the area. He used social media to galvanize the public.



Dunski says the volunteers are being broken up into smaller groups and going around the area to help whoever needs assistance. He says the number of volunteers has grown steadily.



“That’s what it’s about -- helping people,” said Rasmussen. “I’m very fortunate. I know that many people have it worse than I do. I mean I have lost my place to work and place to live but there’s other people that can never go home and it’s very sad to lose everything,”



If you’d like to lend a helping hand in the clean-up effort, volunteers will be out in full force Sunday. They are meeting at the Silver Lake Village Hall at 7 am.