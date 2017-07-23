NWL Sunday: Express 13, Larks 4

Bismarck, ND (WQOW) -- For the second straight game, the Express offense strikes early and often, as Eau Claire rolls to their third straight win, 13-4 over Bismarck.

The Express got on the board first in the 2nd inning, Justin Evans capping a 4-run frame with an RBI-single, 1 of his 4 hits and 3-RBI on the day. Zach Gilles continues his recent success, tallying 3 hits and scoring 3 runs, in another banner day for the bats - all told, the Express finished with 20 hits in the game, as they pull within 2 games of the division lead.

Eau Claire is back on the road tomorrow evening, taking on the MoonDogs in Mankato. First pitch is at 7:05 P.M.