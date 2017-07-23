Neighbors react to Eau Claire standoff, fatal shooting

On Saturday night, Woodford Court residents on the Northwest side of Eau Claire were surprised to see their neighborhood flooded with police.

Officers were responding to a request to check on a man that was allegedly making homicidal and suicidal comments to an acquaintance. From there, the situation continued to escalate.



The man allegedly fired at police with a shotgun. Officers returned fire, killing the man on the scene. Several residents had a first-hand view of the carnage.

“We were looking out the back of our window, because it's right next door, and all of a sudden we see this truck back up through the yard and all of a sudden we see a bunch of glass break so they were shooting tear gas into the house, and the whole backyard was filled up with smoke,” resident John Almquist told News 18.

Many couldn't believe something like this could happen in their neighborhood, and believe the incident was just and aberration. Others neighbors said that it something that makes them think twice about continuing to live there, but generally they believe it is a safe neighborhood.

“I kinda want to move now, like next year, trying to get out of here now, don't want to really live around that kinda stuff. It's happened more than once, about half a year ago something like that happened in the same buildings over there,” resident Kevin Smith told News 18.

Many neighbors are saddened that one of their own wasn't able to find help before it came to this, however they believe the police handled the situation properly.