Menomonie Hosts Annual Youth Football Camp

Menomonie (WQOW) -- Sunday evening, 25 area coaches and high school players gathered to host the 27th annual Western Wisconsin Youth Football Camp at Menomonie Middle School.

Student athletes from 5th through 8th grade have all been invited to attend. Menomonie head football coach Joe LaBuda is the camp director, and this season he invited Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen to be the guest speaker.

"Coach asked me to come out here and speak to the kids, for me it's just great," Thielen says, "I love being around the youth and especially a bunch of kids like this, just being able to share my story and I was in their shoes at one point in time, from a small town and cool for me to be out here, and it just reminds me of why I love football so much."

The youth football camp will run through the 26th of July. Thielen reports to Vikings Training Camp this Wednesday. And high school training camps begin next Tuesday, August 1st.