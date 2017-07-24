Adopt-A-Pet: Walter & Stella

Meet our Pets of the Day: Walter & Stella!

Walter and Stella are quite the pair. Walter is the tan one, and Stella is smaller with black and tan. They are both Pug-Beagle mixes. They are spayed and neutered. They were surrendered back in April because their owner moved and couldn't take them with. They've been together since they were puppies, so it would be preferred if they stayed together. They need to be the only dogs in the house, but they may be able to get along with a cat.

If you're interested in Walter and Stella, contact the Dunn County Humane Society.