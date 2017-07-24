Dane County man bikes 24 hours for immigrants, refugees

Madison (WKOW) -- A local community leader is riding his bike for 24 hours to support immigrants and refugees.



Baltazar De Anda Santana, director of Orgullo Latinx LGBT+ of Dane County, left Madison Sunday morning to bike through Dane County communities continuously to raise awareness of issues impacting immigrants and refugees. He hopes to raise about $2-thousand, to donate to his organization and the AIDS Ride Act 15, which is next weekend.



De Anda Santana says he wants people to know that American citizens aren't the only ones who love their country.

"The immigrant and refugee community are great people and we're in this country and are here to do good," he says.



De Anda Santana will finish his ride early Monday morning. He left from Olin Park.