CVTC, Herzing University partner to provide nursing "DEGREE UP" program

Eau Claire (WQOW) - College students will soon be able to earn a bachelor's degree in nursing from two colleges at the same time, thanks to a new partnership.

On Monday, the Chippewa Valley Technical College and Herzing University announced their "DEGREE UP" program will allow students to pursue college credits from both colleges simultaneously. According to a press release, CVTC said students will be able to take many bachelor's-level courses while paying CVTC's tuition rates.

College officials said nursing is an in-demand career field, and they want to help students advance in the field without the complications of transfer requirements.

DEGREE UP students will take their courses from Herzing University Online and will earn both an associate degree from CVTC and a BSN degree from Herzing University. Herzing offers classes in the spring, summer and fall semesters.

Herzing RN to BSN students may also elect to take up to four graduate courses that will satisfy RN to BSN program requirements. These courses also count toward a Master's of Science in Nursing (MSN) degree program with Herzing University.