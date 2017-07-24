Bush Brothers & Co. recalls baked beans over potentially defective cans

Bush Brothers & Company announced a voluntary recall on certain cans of beans over the weekend.

Bush’s Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans, Country Style Baked Beans and Original Baked Beans in 28-ounce cans have been recalled due to potentially defective side seams on the cans.

"We urge you to dispose of these affected products immediately even if the beans do not look or smell spoiled," the company said in a release.

"As a fourth-generation family owned business, we are guided by our values of integrity, caring, responsibility, and trust and we apologize for any inconvenience or concern this situation may cause," a statement from the company read.

Impacted product lot codes:

Bush’s Best Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans 28 ounce with UPC of 0 39400 01977 0 and Lot Codes 6097S GF and 6097P GF with Best By date of Jun 2019

Bush’s Best Country Style Baked Beans 28 ounce with UPC of 0 39400 01974 9 and Lot Codes 6077S RR, 6077P RR, 6087S RR, 6087P RR with the Best By date of Jun 2019

Bush’s Best Original Baked Beans 28 ounce with UPC of 0 39400 01614 4 and Lot Codes 6057S LC and 6057P LC with the Best By date of Jun 2019

Click here for more information.