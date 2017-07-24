Clark County horse euthanized after testing positive for West Nile Virus

Madison (WQOW) - A horse in Clark County tested positive for West Nile Virus.
According to a press release, the yearling Standardbred cross gelding had to be euthanized because of the virus. Authorities said the horse was not vaccinated.
Health officials said West Nile Virus is caused by a virus transmitted by mosquitoes. The virus can cause inflammation of the brain and is fatal to horses in 90 percent of cases. Symptoms in horses include:
Officials said WNV is not contagious between horses but can be carried by mosquitoes from an infected bird, host to horses and humans. While humans may also be infected by WNV, the virus does not pass directly between people and horses.
In 2016, they said Wisconsin had seven confirmed cases of WNV.
Health officials said horses that have never been vaccinated will need two doses two to four weeks apart, and the vaccine will take at least two weeks to build enough antibodies to protect them.
Besides vaccination, they recommend taking other steps to limit horses' exposure to mosquitoes during warm weather:
