Clark County horse euthanized after testing positive for West Nile Virus

Madison (WQOW) - A horse in Clark County tested positive for West Nile Virus.

According to a press release, the yearling Standardbred cross gelding had to be euthanized because of the virus. Authorities said the horse was not vaccinated.

Health officials said West Nile Virus is caused by a virus transmitted by mosquitoes. The virus can cause inflammation of the brain and is fatal to horses in 90 percent of cases. Symptoms in horses include:

  • Depression
  • Appetite loss
  • Drooping eyelids and lower lip
  • Weakness
  • Twitching
  • Paralysis or lack of coordination
  • Aimless wandering
  • Circling
  • Blindness

Officials said WNV is not contagious between horses but can be carried by mosquitoes from an infected bird, host to horses and humans. While humans may also be infected by WNV, the virus does not pass directly between people and horses. 

In 2016, they said Wisconsin had seven confirmed cases of WNV.

Health officials said horses that have never been vaccinated will need two doses two to four weeks apart, and the vaccine will take at least two weeks to build enough antibodies to protect them.

Besides vaccination, they recommend taking other steps to limit horses' exposure to mosquitoes during warm weather:

  • Remove items from surrounding property that could collect stagnant water such as old tires, tin cans, plastic containers.
  • Keep rain gutters clean and draining properly.
  • Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs, and drain water from pool covers.
  • Turn wading pools and wheelbarrows upside down when not in use.
  • Empty and replace water in birdbaths at least once a week.
  • Consider keeping horses in the barn from dusk to dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.
