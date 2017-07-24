BREAKING: Highway Patrol: 2 dead, 8 hurt in South Dakota crash

ALCESTER, S.D. (AP) -- Authorities said two people are dead and eight others are injured after a vehicle slammed into a group of people outside a rehabilitation center in southeast South Dakota.

State Highway Patrol spokesman Tony Mangan said the accident occurred Monday morning outside the Alcester Care and Rehab Center. Alcester is a city of about 750 people south of Sioux Falls.

Mangan said the investigation is ongoing, but that the crash appears to have been accident. Mangan said the driver of the vehicle was among those brought to a hospital.

Mangan said he doesn't know the driver's identity and couldn't provide details about what preceded the crash. Mangan said the Highway Patrol is leading the investigation into the collision.

