Chippewa Falls man dead in weekend fatal crash

Chippewa County (WQOW) - One person is dead after a fatal crash in the Town of Colburn.

On Saturday, Chippewa County deputies said Miranda Jo Miller, 18, of Curtis, was driving west bound in a car on 170th Avenue, east of County Highway G.

They said Miller failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection and hit a pick-up truck, driven by Jeremy L. Goodwin, 46, of Chippewa Falls, whose passengers included a 9-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy.

Authorities said Goodwin died at the scene. Both Miller and Goodwin were not wearing seat belts at the time. They said the 9-year-old and 15-year-old were seat belted at the time of the accident.

Officials said alcohol does not appear to be a factor at this time. The incident remains under investigation.