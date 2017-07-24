McDonell Central cancels football season due to low numbers

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - A local high school football team is canceling its upcoming season after not having enough players.

According to a press release, Archie Sherbinow, the athletic director for McDonell Central Catholic High School, announced the cancellation of the 2017 football season after 15 senior players graduated in the spring.

“We will explore the options for the student athletes that are eager to participate in football. They deserve the opportunity to participate in athletics and experience the many lessons that academic based athletics are able to provide,” Sherbinow said.

Sherbinow and Bob Billen, McDonell Central's football head coach, met last week to discuss the situation. They said there were seven players who were interested in playing, but they were short one player to fulfill an eight-man team.

“I would like to express a deep and sincere gratitude to McDonell Central High School, the administration, and the staff for the opportunity and support I was given as the Mack’s head coach last season and also previously as an assistant coach," Billen said. “I wish McDonell Central Catholic High School all the best in its endeavors of education and athletics in the future. It has been my pleasure to be a part of the Mack’s family for the last five years.”