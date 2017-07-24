Did you receive a call from an "800" number?

Madison (WQOW) - If you get a call from an "800" number telling you they're with the Wisconsin Consumer Protection Hotline, beware!

According to a press release, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) received several reports from people saying they received a call with an "800" number from the Wisconsin Consumer Protection Hotline regarding the Wisconsin Do Not Call List; some received the call without a message.

Officials said if consumer protection staff call consumers, the number that appears on a caller ID is their local phone number with a "608" area code. They said they will not randomly call consumers but will only call if you left a message for a return call or if you filed a complaint.

Officials said the Bureau of Consumer Protection also does not make calls to consumers using the "800" number. They said their "800" number is there for consumers and businesses to contact the Bureau to report a problem, file a complaint or ask questions about consumer laws.

Authorities said Wisconsin consumers are not the only ones receiving these "spoofed" calls. There have been reports from other people in seven other states in the U.S.