Summer camp emphasizes importance of EMS and firefighting scenarios

Climbing ladders and practicing emergency service situations are exactly what a group of campers are doing this week.

The Owen Withee Curtiss Fire District is in it's second year of putting on a firefighting and EMS camp for boys and girls at UW-Eau Claire's Ropes Course, and it's highly interactive.

Campers participated in various traumatic scenarios, practiced climbing high elevations and challenged themselves with team bonding activities. They told News 18 the camp is a great learning experience, and it gives them a taste of a potential EMS career path in the future.

"I like saving people and making sure everybody is safe and keeping the community safe. I've learned a lot of things actually a lot about ways to save a life and how to keep people safe and how to keep yourself safe," camper Giovanna Michek said.

The camp also focuses on leadership, building confidence and team communication.