UPDATE: Flooding clean-up continues in Arcadia

Clean-up continues in Arcadia after last Wednesday's flooding.

News 18 reached out to Trempealeau Emergency Management Services in the Arcadia area, and they said the flooding has receded within the banks.

Management staff are still trying to gather numbers and information regarding residents without homes and loss of businesses.

The Red Cross is helping with wide-spread clean up of the remaining damage from the storm.

Management staff said they are encouraging residents to continue to report damage by calling "211" so they are able to get specific damage numbers as soon as possible.

