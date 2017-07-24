Eau Claire man thanks community after house fire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Imagine being out of town and getting the phone call that your house is on fire. What would you think? How would you feel?

Well, believe it or not, an Eau Claire man told News 18 the word that comes to mind is "grateful", despite losing two family dogs and an array of personal items in a house fire Saturday night on Melby Street.

Bill Candell said he is forever thankful to everyone who has stepped up to assist him and his family after the fire. He said he's been living in his camper since Saturday because the house is unlivable but said his landlord is going to find him an apartment or similar option while they decide what to do with the house.

Candell said that's just one of many ways he has felt community love since his personal tragedy.

"It's meant the world," Candell said. "I have friends that I never knew I had, or that I never considered as good friends, but I have so many good friends it is unbelievable."

One of those friends has set up a GoFundMe page to help Candell get back on his feet. If you would like to donate, you can do so here.

Candell said he would like to express his appreciation to the Eau Claire Fire Department for their quick response and their care for his belongings.