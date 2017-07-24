Tornado Disaster Relief Fund receives more than $1M in donations

A relief fund has reached its goal of donations to help families and individuals affected by the May 16 tornado, which killed one person and injured 25 others.More >>
Rusk County emergency officials said clean-up and rebuilding efforts have been slowed by weather, insurance issues and limited access to contractors.More >>
Gov. Scott Walker Friday asked the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to declare Barron and Rusk counties as a disaster area after May's EF 3 tornado, according to a press release.More >>
If you were affected by the tornado damage and are missing an address/fire number sign to your property, county officials are asking you to apply for a replacement.More >>
Customers and clients impacted by the tornado in western Wisconsin may discuss their financial needs with Wells Fargo by calling 1-800-TO-WELLS (1-800-869-3557).More >>
If you missed News 18's special report, "From Ruin to Recovery", you can watch the recorded segments above.More >>
Recovery efforts continue in Rusk County after a tornado ripped through northwestern Wisconsin on May 16.More >>
Residents in Barron County are able to dispose of tornado damage debris for free.More >>
A free service is coming to the area to help people who were impacted by last Tuesday's tornado.More >>
