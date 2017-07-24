Tornado Disaster Relief Fund receives more than $1M in donations

Barron County (WQOW) - A relief fund has reached its goal of donations to help families and individuals affected by the May 16 tornado, which killed one person and injured 25 others.

According to a press release, organizers said their "Tornado Disaster Relief Fund" has received a total of $1.02 million in donations through the Matching Grant Challenge, issued by Foster Friess, a Rice Lake native and businessman.

"Our Christian faith tells us that whatever breaks God’s heart should also break our hearts,” Friess said. “It was a pretty easy decision to see that these hard-working folks needed some encouragement, and I am so impressed how this community has come together with such widespread generosity. Our family is advancing the $650,000 in hopes it will encourage even more donations by the year-end deadline."

Organizers said more than 700 people and organizations from across the U.S. have donated in the match, which continues through December 31, 2017.

Check donations should be made out to "Red Cedar Church". Please include in the check memo line "Tornado Relief". Donations can also be made online.

“Our community has come together in an unprecedented way to show victims of the May tornado that they are not alone – that we stand with them in even the hardest of moments,” Red Cedar Church Outreach & Spiritual Formation Director Ashley Rayment said. “At Red Cedar, we want every tornado victim to feel the love of their community and the love of Jesus Christ through these generous gifts."

Staff said the funds will be used in the following four areas:

Financial support for housing solutions for those who had their primary residence totaled due to the tornado

Financial support to those who need some assistance for repairs beyond what insurance covered for damage to their primary residence

Financial assistance for landlords who were actively leasing a home in Prairie Lake Estates that was damaged or totaled in the storm to re-invest in another rental home or property in Barron County

Support for clean-up and improvements at Prairie Lake Estates, including the possibilities of a community building, playground and cement pads.

“The Long Term Recovery Council has worked hard to develop a plan that focuses our community’s donations directly on those who were most impacted by the May tornado,” said Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, with the Barron County Sheriff's Department. “Our people’s generosity is one of the things that makes our County great. We are Barron County proud.”

Organizers said the application process will open July 26, 2017 and close September 26, 2017. Applications can be filled out online or picked up at Red Cedar Church, located at 1701 W. Allen Street, Rice Lake. Distribution of funds will be provided on a first come, first serve basis. All grants are contingent upon the availability of funds.

In addition, organizers said the Tornado Relief Fund will purchase new furniture for 20 affected families.