UPDATE: Chippewa Falls pool to reopen Tuesday following fecal incident

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - The Chippewa Falls Swimming Pool is scheduled to reopen for normal hours on Tuesday.

News 18 reported Monday when parks and rec staff closed the pool after a fecal incident in the afternoon.

Posted July 24, 2017 at 4:45 p.m.:

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - If you were hoping to take a dip at the Chippewa Falls Swimming Pool, you'll have to wait until Tuesday.

News 18 spoke with the Chippewa Falls recreation supervisor, Joshua Kriesel, who said the Chippewa Falls Swimming Pool, located on Bridgewater Avenue, closed after a fecal incident took place Monday afternoon.

Kriesel said about 20 patrons were at the pool Monday morning when they, along with pool staff, were sent home for the day. He said the parks and rec department followed their fecal response protocol, which includes making sure chlorine levels meet state standards.

The parks and recreation department said the pool will reopen Tuesday during normal business hours.

Kriesel said the department's water sports program and parent/child aquatics will continue Monday evening as scheduled.