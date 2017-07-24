Eau Claire customer care center to bring on 600 workers

Eau Claire (WQOW) - If you're looking for a job, a customer care center in Eau Claire is hiring.

According to a press release, Radial plans to bring on an additional 600 workers to its Eau Claire customer care location. Radial staff said the addition will be to support the busiest time of the year in the retail industry.

Staff said seasonal hires will have the chance to work with some national and worldwide brands and retailers, including American Eagle Outfitters, Aeropostales, Shoe Carnival and more.