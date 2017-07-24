JOB FAIR: Eau Claire customer care center, Radial, seeks to fill 400 positions

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Ahead of the busy holiday season, a workforce recruiting agency is hosting a job fair to fill about 400 positions at Radial in Eau Claire.

Adecco Staffing is hosting the job fair at the Radial office, located at 1435 International Drive in Eau Claire. The job fair runs September 12 through September 29, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Radial said the positions are customer services roles and will provide support during the holidays. The company will conduct on-site interviews during the job fair.

Posted July 24, 2017:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - If you're looking for a job, a customer care center in Eau Claire is hiring.

According to a press release, Radial plans to bring on an additional 600 workers to its Eau Claire customer care location. Radial staff said the addition will be to support the busiest time of the year in the retail industry.

Staff said seasonal hires will have the chance to work with some national and worldwide brands and retailers, including American Eagle Outfitters, Aeropostales, Shoe Carnival and more.