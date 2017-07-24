Deadly opioid 'Fentanyl' recorded in the Chippewa Valley

Lake Hallie (WQOW)- Officials with the Drug Enforcement Agency said it can be 50 times more portent than heroin, and now law enforcement agencies in the Chippewa Valley said it's hitting the region.

It's called Fentanyl, the opioid that caused the death of Prince. Officials said merely the fumes or skin contact with the drug can be deadly. Last week, an officer in Menasha, Wisconsin was hospitalized after he had symptoms of Fentanyl exposure after responding to a call of an overdose death.

Lake Hallie Police said, although they have not had any cases, it has been found in Chippewa County and officers have spoken to users who said they have seen it. Now officers are taking extra precautions out in the field.

"We're not going to do any sort of test on anything we feel could put an officer in to danger. As far as heroin, if we don't suspect there's Fentanyl, we're still taking precautions, we're not testing it generally on the street any longer, we're taking it back to our evidence room where we have a special ductless air system where we can test it in a safer environment and minimize the exposure of an officer coming in contact with that," said Sgt. Dan Sokup with the Lake Hallie Police Department.

The Chippewa Falls Police Department said they have seen Fentanyl in the area, but it's not something they come across often. Eau Claire Police said as of a few weeks ago, there have been no reported cases of Fentanyl, although it is something they are aware of and watching for.