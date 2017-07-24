Packers host annual Shareholders Meeting

Green Bay (WQOW) -- Packers players are on their way to Green Bay, move-in day at St. Norbert college is tomorrow, and then, Training Camp kicks off on Thursday.

On Monday, an estimated seven thousand fans are in the stands at Lambeau Field for the annual shareholders meeting. Packers President Mark Murphy reminded everyone that Super Bowl 52 would be at U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the rival Vikings.

Murphy says the proximity will help fans of the Green & Gold see their team in the Super Bowl, "It certainly wasn't a guarantee, it was just that it would be really nice to play in a Super Bowl in Minneapolis. Not only is it a short drive, we have a lot of fans, I hear from fans all the time in western Wisconsin. And Minneapolis is a great city, and the new stadium is pretty spectacular. It'll be a really nice Super Bowl."

Green Bay begins their Training Camp schedule this Thursday at 8:15 P.M.