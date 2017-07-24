Chryst discusses Badgers at Big Ten Media Day

Chicago (WQOW) -- Preseason Camp begins Saturday for the Badgers. Today Head Coach Paul Chryst is at Big Ten Media days in Chicago.

It's year three for Chryst as Wisconsin Head Coach, and among the topics Chryst talks about, his first-year Defensive Coordinator Jim Leonhard, who took over for the departed Justin Wilcox.

"What I love about Jimmy and what I love about Justin is that it's not about them, it's what is for our players, how does it fit them this year, what can they do, how much can they learn," Chryst explains, "So I thought he did a good job of this spring of kind of pushing it a little bit, what can the DB's handle, do we want to get the some of the multiplicity in coverages, or what can we do pressure-wise."

Two of the Badgers are on the conference preseason watch list - Senior linebacker Jack Cichy, and Senior tight end Troy Fumagalli. Fumagalli had a breakout season in 2016, finishing with 47 catches for 580 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns.

"I think that's what's exciting to me about Fum [Troy Fumagalli] is that he can be truly a complete tight end," says Chryst, "You can hold him to the highest standard on any of those things and that's pretty good, and I think it's in him, I think he's really talented."

The Badgers will host their Family Fun Day, Friday at Camp Randall Stadium.