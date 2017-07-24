EC's Matt Tolan takes 1st at USGA Amateur Qualifier

Watertown (WQOW) -- Just four days after winning the Wisconsin State Amateur, Eau Claire golfer Matt Tolan takes first at the USGA Amateur Qualifier at the Watertown Country Club.



Tolan shoots 67-65 to finish 8-under par, four strokes ahead of second place finisher Kyle Slattery. With the win, Tolan is one of four golfers that will advance to the US Amateur Championship. That tournament is set for the week of August 14, at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calfornia.



USGA Amateur Qualifier leaderboard:

https://wsga.bluegolf.com/bluegolf/wsga17/event/wsga1739/contest/1/leaderboard.htm