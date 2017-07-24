NWL Monday: Express 2, MoonDogs 1

Mankato (WQOW) -- Starting pitcher Aaron Shortridge returned to form and the Express offense came to life, as Eau Claire tops Mankato on the road, 2-1.

After giving up an early run in the bottom of the first, Shortridge settled in, yielding only 2 hits and striking out 6 batters over 7 innings of one run ball. Daytona Bryden scored the game tying run in the 5th on a throwing error, then Scott Ogrin delivered the decisive hit, a solo shot to left in the 7th. The win gives the Express their 4th straight win, their longest winning streak of the season.

Eau Claire plays the MoonDogs in Mankato again Tuesday night, first pitch is at 7:05 P.M.