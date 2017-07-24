River Falls company implants their employees with microchips

Would you put a microchip in your body if it made it more convenient for you to clock into work, purchase food, or log onto computers? Does the thought of that make you think "Big Brother" is following you where ever you go? A River Falls, Wisconsin company is putting that to the test.

Social media "blew up" Monday after word spread that Three Square Market would be implanting microchips inside their employees hands. The chips will allow employees easy access to things such as their computers, the building, or even vending machines.

What some see as a convenience, others see as an invasion of privacy that will allow for employees to be tracked at all times.

Todd Westby, Three Square Market CEO, said those who are against the product are just ill informed.

"It's a passive device, meaning it doesn't transmit any data on it's own. It has to be held up to a device that is able to read it, therefore GPS tracking or anything of that nature is none existent," he also told News 18.

His employees are not being forced to have the implant. Westby does believe that the nearly 80 who are choosing to have them implanted will have a more efficient work day.

Three Square Market said that once everyone really understands how the microchips work, the fear will dissipate.