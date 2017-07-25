Area motorcyclists call for an end to drunk driving

Antigo (WAOW) -- Dozens of motorcyclists came together in Antigo on Saturday morning to denounce drunk driving.

The event was held in honor of a man killed in a Portage County crash two weeks ago.

Robert Korhonen, 48, of Antigo died after an alleged drunk driver hit the motorcycle he was driving head-on. It happened on Highway 49 east in the Town of Alban.

Authorities said that 29 year-old Billie Jo McSherry crossed the center line killing Korhonen and injuring his daughter who was on the back of the motorcycle. His daughter survived the crash.

On Saturday, friends and family gathered ahead of his funeral to remember Korhonen.

"In the motorcycle riding community, we watch out for each other," said Louis Derks, a good friend of Korhonen's. "If we see someone who shouldn't be riding their motorcycle because they've been drinking, we pull their keys. I'd rather lose a friendship than a friend."

Family remembers Korhonen as someone who had a passion for riding.

McSherry is due in Portage County court on Monday.